Zacks: Analysts Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,372,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,288,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 243,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,249.75 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

