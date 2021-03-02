Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YTRA shares. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

