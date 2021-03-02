Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Acushnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $42.69. 648,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,713. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

