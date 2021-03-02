Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Bruker reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,869. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Bruker by 2,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 393,317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 218,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

