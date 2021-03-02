Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.30. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,195 shares of company stock valued at $41,611,355 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW traded down $12.73 on Tuesday, hitting $354.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.32 and its 200 day moving average is $301.09. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

