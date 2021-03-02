Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Safehold reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Safehold by 2,059.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 625,518 shares during the period. Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $31,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

