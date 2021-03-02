Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $50.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

