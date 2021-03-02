Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post $4.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post $4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,961,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,599. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

