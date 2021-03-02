Zacks: Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 351,947 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL opened at $18.59 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

