Zacks: Brokerages Expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post sales of $20.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media posted sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year sales of $64.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.19 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $96.36 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $102.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12).

LIVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of LIVX stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 930,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49,310 shares of company stock valued at $146,661. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

