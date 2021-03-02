Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $986.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

