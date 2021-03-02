Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $7.47 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). Equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,057,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

