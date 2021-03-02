Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 139.46%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

