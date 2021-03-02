Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Strong Sell

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TPC opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.36 million, a P/E ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

