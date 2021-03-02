Zacks Investment Research Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.51.

NYSE HEXO opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $893.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.