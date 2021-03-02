Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to “Hold”

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 3,061,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 86,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

