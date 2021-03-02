Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to “Hold”

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWIR. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

SWIR stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $641.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.