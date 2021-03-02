Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLNDY shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Zalando stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.47 and a beta of 1.66.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

