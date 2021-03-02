Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Zebi Token has a market cap of $899,324.53 and $6,373.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.81 or 0.00504952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00079441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.46 or 0.00475465 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 805,096,280 coins and its circulating supply is 549,161,624 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

