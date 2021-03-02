Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $235,666.61 and approximately $20,799.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.98 or 0.00483588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00076940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00079397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00463172 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.