Zetacoin (ZET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,389.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $143,637.11 and $7,389.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.85 or 0.01096651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00384328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003253 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005159 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,566,634 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

