Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZBH. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $163.40 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,021.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.