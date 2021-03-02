Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 104.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 92.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 77.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

