ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) vs. Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Head-To-Head Survey

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Points International alerts:

This table compares Points International and ZipLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $401.18 million 0.52 $11.89 million $0.86 18.50 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Points International and ZipLink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 2 1 0 2.33 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Points International currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than ZipLink.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -0.70% -0.21% -0.06% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Points International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Points International beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.