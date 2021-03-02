ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $5,790,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,007,693 shares of company stock valued at $303,092,797.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

