Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) were down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 3,904,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,774,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZSAN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth $734,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

