ZrCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.79 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $68,624.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.00487469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00079087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00469515 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

