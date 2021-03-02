Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in February

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the January 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZURVY opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

