$0.11 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 158,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,900. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.