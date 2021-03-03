-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.09). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIO. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

FBIO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 3,147,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.