-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

SWIR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,721. The stock has a market cap of $591.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,217,000 after buying an additional 306,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after buying an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.