$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Shares of CHGG traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. 4,613,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,296. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,042 shares of company stock valued at $42,405,155. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

