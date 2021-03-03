$0.32 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.