$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of ($3.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.