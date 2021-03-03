$0.46 EPS Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 715,814 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,877,000 after purchasing an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HPP traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.