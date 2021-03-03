-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anchiano Therapeutics.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANCN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,176. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.93. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

