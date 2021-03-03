$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.58. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.