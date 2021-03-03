$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.58. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.