$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. 301,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 248.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 124,626 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

