0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Hits $26.19 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.19 million and $1.34 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00035364 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

