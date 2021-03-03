$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $826.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

