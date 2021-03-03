$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Camping World by 1,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $10,974,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 378,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

