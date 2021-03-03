12,285 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 65,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 157.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,191 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

