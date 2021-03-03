123,693 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,941,000. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 15.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.96. 59,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,530. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.55. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

