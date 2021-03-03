14,608 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $12.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.52. 371,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,965,559. The stock has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

