$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $39,907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

