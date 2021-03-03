$212.20 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post $212.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.43 million and the lowest is $200.96 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $160.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $959.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.64 million to $984.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.10 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $62,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

