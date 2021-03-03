25,961 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.41. 36,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.14. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.