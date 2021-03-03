313 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NYSE DTE opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.17.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.