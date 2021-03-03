38,705 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,547,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,827. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

