390,882 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 390,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,791,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.43% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

KSU opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

